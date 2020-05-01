EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandes on playing dark role in Mrs Serial Killer, reveals ‘had to be on an aggression

In an exclusive chat before Mrs Serial Killer released on Netflix, we asked Jacqueline Fernandes along with Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina on the dark emotion they had to tap on in order to play their roles. Read.

Jacqueline Fernandes’ Drive had previously released on Netflix but I’m true sense, Fernandes makes her debut on digital platform with Mrs Serial Killer where she plays the lead role. This is the first time we will be seeing Jacqueline in a never seen before avatar and mind you, she is mind blowing. In an exclusive chat before the film went live, we asked her along with Manoj Bajpayee and on the dark emotion they had to tap on in order to play their roles. While Manoj said that he was a happy puppy in this film, Jacqueline mentioned that she had to prep really hard for the role because there was not a single happy moment in it.

She said, “That was very difficult for me. To perform such an extreme emotion, You have to actually understand the character and have to go through them. Certain things for me was very difficult like aggression, pain, fear. I think when I was prepping for this character, it really became about emphathising with the character, and being to foray things I had gone through but amplifying it by a 100. And that was extremely challenging. Throughout the film, there is so much struggle and conflict, there is never really an happy moment for her. We shot continuously for two months and we thought to stay in this zone of conflict and aggression throughout. Finding and Understanding what is that one thing for which you would through any single length to achieve.”

Jacqueline also added, hilariously though, that she would go through such extreme lengths perhaps only for her family. The actress also revealed that she is extremely excited to see how the audience react to it.

Check out the full interview here:

