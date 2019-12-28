EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor replaces Kiara Advani in Varun Dhawan’s Mr. Lele; Deets Inside

Janhvi Kapoor, who is working on Kartik Aaryan starrer Dostana 2, has now been roped in for Varun Dhawan’s Mr. Lele. Reportedly, she will be replacing Kiara Advani as the new female lead in the movie.

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut with Dhadak last year, is surely going places in her career. The actress has some interesting projects lined up in her kitty and is all set to take over the silver screen in the coming year. While Janhvi is currently working on Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan, it is reported that she has landed up with another big project now. As per the recent buzz, the young starlet has now been roped in to play the lead in ’s Mr. Lele.

To note, Janhvi will be replacing Kiara Advani in the movie. For the uninitiated, Kiara, who had shared the screen space with Varun in Kalank, was supposed to romance the Badrinath Ki Dulhania in Mr. Lele. While the fans were excited to watch the two on the big screen, Kiara had, reportedly, walked out of the movie owing to date issues. While makers were in a fix post Kiara’s exit, the movie went into Janhvi’s kitty. Looks like Kiara’s loss turned out to be Janhvi’s gain. Interestingly, this will be the first time that Janhvi will be sharing the screen space with Varun and the duo will certainly set the screens on fire.

Meanwhile, Janhvi will also be seen in the much talked about movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl wherein she will be playing the role of an Indian Air Force officer. Besides, she also has Rajkummar Rao starrer RoohiAfza and ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht lined up in her platter. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan is also looking forward to the release of his movie Street Dancer 3D opposite on January 24, 2020.

