EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut admits sneaking out on casual date: I can't sleep on the same bed with someone else

is one of the most successful actresses in B-Town. After delivering films like Queen, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and other solo hits, she is now gearing up for Thalaivi, Tejas, Ayodhya, Dhaakad and more. Despite her controversies and strong opinions, none can deny the fact that Kangana has carved a niche for herself in the filmy world owing to her incredible acting. She started off as a fresher with no links in the industry and has now established herself as one of the leading actresses.

After having seen her make it so big in Bollywood, fans are often keen on knowing about Kangana's love life. In an exclusive live interview with Pinkvilla, the Thalaivi actress opened up on her marriage plans and cleared the air about her relationship status. Kangana says her requirements from a partner is different. Usually, a man and a woman complete each other, she says but she believes that she is a complete person herself. "I can't have anyone pull down my energy. I can't compensate for what my partner lacks. I'm a complete person. I need another complete person," says Kangana Ranaut.

The 33-years-old actress also gets candid about her casual dates and says she is addicted to her own space. "I can't sleep on the same bed with someone else," Kangana admits and laughs it off. She says she can't be someone's other half as she is complete in herself and wishes to be with someone who is also a complete and secure person.

