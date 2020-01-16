EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut opens up on court cases against her; Says 'They happen because I'm outspoken'

Kangana Ranaut speaks about on controversies around her statements. The actress says that being a celebrity, people file court cases against her for whatever she says.

is an actress known for wearing her heart on her sleeve. Be it a political matter or a social concern, the Manikarnika actress never shies away from speaking her mind. Kangana's sister Rangoli too is known for her same traits. The Ranaut sisters have always been upfront about their opinion. Often bashed for the same, Kangana has been booked by many for her statements but the actress is known for holding her grounds and speaking her heart without batting an eyelid.

Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Kangana opened up on court cases against her. Speaking candidly, she stated that being a celebrity, it is imperative to speak out but as a part and parcel of the glamour industry, allegations too come in handy when you speak up. Kangana revealed that 5 court cases came up against her when she featured in an episode of Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat. She further added that anything a celebrity says attracts controversy and becomes the headlines. Even if the accusation is baseless, it makes news when a celebrity is concerned.

Kangana feels that many people filed a case against her only to silence her. She says that people tried to shut her down so as to stop her from exposing her wrongdoers. Kangana said that even her lawyer suggested her to keep mum in order to avoid legal battles. Kangala calls it a strange world and wonders how else can she make her opinions count.

Kangana also addresses feminism and explains the true meaning of the term. She says that feminism does not mean women wanting to take place of the men. She does not associate the word with any gender and says that the term means empowerment to her. It also endorses gentler things in society. She further says that women should do whatever they want to. At times we want to wear red lipstick to work, on days we are cranky and we break down but it is okay and women should not be ashamed of how they feel.

Meanwhile, the actress is also promoting her upcoming film Panga. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film is slated for January 24, 2020 release.

Indeed an enlightening conversation with Kangana Ranaut! Stay connected to watch more.

