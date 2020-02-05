EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar to host a birthday party for twins Roohi and Yash; Taimur, Misha & other kids to attend

Karan Johar to host a birthday bash for his twins Roohi and Yash at a plush hotel in the city, ahead of their 3rd birthday.

welcomed twins Roohi and Yash on February 7, 2017, through surrogacy. The doting dad loves his children more than anything else. Last year, as the munchkins turned 2, proud father Karan Johar hosted a grand party to celebrate the big day. Karan threw a London-themed bash for his babies, the kind that could make any little kid envious. Three-tier cake, balloons, and whatnot. This year too, Karan is all set to celebrate Roohi and Yash's 3rd birthday with a lot of pomp and show, and shower love on his twins.

According to sources, birthday celebrations for Roohi and Yash are kicking in early this year. Karan Johar has planned a big bash for his twins ahead of their birthday. Roohi and Yash celebrate their birthday on February 7. However, daddy Karan will be hosting a grand party for them today, at a hotel in the city. Like every year, other B-Town babies are to be a part of the celebrations. Taimur Ali Khan, , Inaaya Kemmu, Misha Kapoor, , Mehr Dhupia Bedi, and other star kids will be seen romping around at the bash.

As we speak, the preparations of Roohi and Yash's 3rd birthday bash are going on in its full swing at a grand hotel in Mumbai. Knowing KJo's love for everything fancy and his affection for his babies, the party is surely going to be one of a kind! Roohi and Yash's first birthday was a close-knit affair but the filmmaker has been going all out and about ever since the kids turned 2 last year. Karan has also been posting quite a lot of pictures with Roohi and Yash on his social media handles and they're too adorable.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar & Karisma dance to Bole Chudiya at Armaan’s reception giving us major ‘Poo’ vibes

ALSO READ | What The Love REVIEW: Karan Johar's new show for Netflix is full of cliche and an easy pass

ALSO READ | Karan Johar pens a heartfelt note for the team of Good Newwz, applauds Kareena Kapoor Khan for her monologue

Here's wishing Roohi and Yash a very Happy Birthday in advance!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More