EXCLUSIVE: Karan Oberoi on Kushal Punjabi's suicide: Outward appearances can be so deceptive

Karan Oberoi reacts to Kushal Punjabi’s suicide and highlighted the importance of mental health saying outward appearances can be deceptive.

Kushal Punjabi’s suicide has not only shocked his fans across the world, but the film fraternity is also struggling to come in terms with his demise. According to media reports, the Ishq Mein Marjavan actor was found hanging in his Bandra residence. The media reports suggested that Kushal took the big step owing to depression issues over a failed marriage. His suicide has certainly bought the issue of mental health to fore. Several celebrities have also expressed their shock over Kushal’s suicide and finding it hard to believe that the actor was depressed.

Joining the bandwagon is television actor Karan Oberoi who called Kushal as an ‘ever-smiling positive human being’. Heartbroken over the Lakshya actor’s demise, Karan stated the loss will be devastating for the family. Furthermore, the Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin actor highlighted the importance of mental health and asserted, “Outward appearances can sometimes be so deceptive.” In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Karan also emphasised that while the topic of mental health is often brushed under the carpet in the country, it is high time that we should start talking about it before it takes over us.

“Young lives are at stake if we don’t endeavour to get everyone to open up and talk.! When we have a physical injury we quickly rush to the doctor, why not for something mental, that can be life-threatening? Our line is very unpredictable, and can really have its crests and troughs. It’s high time we took cognisance of how it can affect our mental health and encourage to openly talk about it and seek help from friends, family, loved ones and health professional,” he added.

Talking about Kushal Punjabi, he has been survived by wife Audrey Dolhen and their three-year-old son Kian. The cops have also recovered a suicide note from his residence wherein the 42-year-old actor emphasised not to blame anyone for his demise.

