EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals what her popular girl gang talks about; Find out

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently in London for her next project, is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. Well, her girl gang is equally popular. Fans also love them and always wait for their pictures. The girl squad includes Kareena, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora. These divas never fail to give us friendship goals. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor had earlier mentioned that she is very passionate about them. Talking to Pinkvilla, the actress revealed what her girl gang talks about.

Revelation:

When asked if the talks are related to fitness or kids, Kareena said, “No, it’s not fitness, it’s not kids. I can’t tell that to people. That’s a million-dollar question. That’s what I am saying that everyone wants to know what we talk about. So that’s where it is, that’s where the whole thing is that the million dollar question okay. You know I mean the fact that everybody likes us because I think we stand for love, loyalty, friendship and we like dressing up, we like being together. We like having fun. We talk about the conversation going from like A to Z in like two minutes because we have so many things to talk about. We’ve not met for so long but I think five or six of us are talking about different topics. But the whole idea is that you know it's warm, loving, it makes me feel comfortable, happy and like being with my friends is something it's like coming home.”