EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan shares his take on two-hero film; 'Main jab bolta bhi hoon to log shock mein aa jaate hain'

Kartik Aaryan is one of the biggest young stars in Bollywood. With several commercially successful films, he has proved his crowd-pulling power. Now that he gears up for the release of his upcoming biggie Chandu Champion, the actor got candid with Pinkvilla and opened up about his film and its making.

Kartik also talked about his plans for a two-hero film and said that he has always been open to it.

Kartik Aaryan says he has been vocal about two-hero films

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kartik Aaryan was asked about his take on two hero films, what kind of film he'd like to do if given a chance, and with whom. He said he has been open to it, but not many people write two hero films these days.

"Mujhe lagta hai, main bahut open hoon isko lekar lekin koi likhta hi nahi hai two hero film. Bahut rarely kuch log likhte hain. Main vocal bhi raha hoon kaafi, jab meeting vagerah bhi ho rahi hoti hain. Toh main jab bolta bhi hoon to log shock mein aa jaate hain ki 'acha you will be open to do.'

(I have been open to doing two-hero films, but no one writes. Rarely do some people write. I've been vocal about it in meetings, but when I talk about it, people get shocked and say, 'Oh, you will be open to do')," said Kartik.

Kartik Aaryan's work front

Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Chandu Champion, which is based on the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar. The film marks his first collaboration with director Kabir Khan and second with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The biographical sports drama is slated to hit the cinemas on June 14, 2024.

After Chandu Champion, his much-awaited horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released in the cinemas on Diwali 2024. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit in essential roles.

He is also doing the Vishal Bhardwaj-directorial Arjan Ustara, backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is scheduled to go on floors in the last quarter of 2024. Apart from that, an untitled romantic film alongside Triptii, Pati Patni Aur Woh Sequel, and a Sandeep Modi directorial with Karan Johar are also in the queue.

