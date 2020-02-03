EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan teams up with Tanhaji director Om Raut for his first action film

Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan has signed his first action film in Bollywood. Read exclusive deets inside.

Kartik Aaryan, who is riding high on success in Bollywood, also has interesting line-up of films coming in 2020. Pinkvilla has exclusive information that the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has signed his next film. Kartik Aaryan, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Love Aaj Kal has signed his first action movie. This film will be directed by none other than Om Raut. Everything is on an initial stage and soon an actress will be finalised for this project.

Om Raut has directed and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The period drama turned out to be a blockbuster. It has recently entered 200 crore club and was also declared tax free in Maharashtra. In one of the interviews in the past, Kartik had said that success gives you an opportunity to choose from the best. He also added that earlier he had no choices to make but thankfully he has the option of picking up scripts.

Kartik is currently on a promotional spree and is gearing up for his film with Sara Ali Khan, titled Love Aaj Kal. This is the very first time that Sara and Kartik will share screen space. The Imtiaz Ali directorial will release on Valentine's Day this year, i.e. 14th February 2020. Apart from this, Kartik is working on the much awaited sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He will also be seen playing a pivotal role in Dostana 2. Both the movies, are currently in the filming stage and will go on floors sometime this year.

