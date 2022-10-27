EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif has THIS to say about Shah Rukh Khan’s intellect and knowledge

Katrina on Shah Rukh Khan: When asked about her views on Pathaan actor, she said, “Always informative. Like always knowledgeable. I don’t know if that’s correct grammar but it’s always knowledgeable. Talking to him is like intellectual. We will always leaving knowing more than you. You met him with so. He is incredibly intelligent.”

Katrina Kaif has come a long way in her career. She is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. In her career, she has worked with many stars. But it is Shah Rukh Khan’s intellect that has left her amazed. To note, they have worked together in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero. Their chemistry was loved by fans. Well, there are reports that Shah Rukh Khan may appear in a cameo for Tiger 3 which stars Katrina and Salman Khan in the lead roles. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about Shah Rukh Khan and called him knowledgeable.

Katrina was last seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Zero. The film also starred Anushka Sharma in the lead role. The story revolved around Baua (SRK), a person of short stature, who falls in love with Aafia (Anushka), a scientist suffering from cerebral palsy.

Phone Bhoot:

The actress is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming film Phone Bhoot. Fans welcomed the trailer with a positive response. The comedy entertainer also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhawani’s Excel Entertainment. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and will be releasing on November 4.

The film also features Sheeba Chaddha and Jackie Shroff. Katrina is playing the role of a ghost.

Katrina Kaif’s Work front:

Apart from this, Katrina will be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Next, she also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. Ishaan will be seen in Pippa. The film will also star Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli. And Siddhant has Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan with Ananya and Adarsh Gourav.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming work:

He will be seen in Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is releasing next year in January. He also has Dunki and Jawan in his kitty.