EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif's superheroine project with Ali Abbas Zafar to be made on THIS budget!

Living one of her dream roles soon, Katrina will play a superheroine in Ali Abbas Zafar's next action series that's being modelled on her character. Read details inside.

Post delivering two knockout performances in Zero and Bharat, is looking at taking up more interesting projects - ones that portray her acting prowess. In Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, she might not have a huge role to play with the major chunk featuring , she has been signed on for Ali Abbas Zafar's next - a superheroine project that is currently being developed.

Katrina, in many of her previous interviews, has spoken about how she has always wanted to do a superhero film. Now, with best friend Ali by her side, she's all set to indeed essay the main part in this female centric action saga. While Ali and Kat are still tight lipped about the film, the news had come about a few weeks ago when a leading tabloid reported about it.

Now, an industry insider tells us that Ali is planning to go big with this project in hand. "The film is being planned on a lavish scale and mounted on a grand canvas. They want to establish it into a franchise and for the first part starring Katrina, they are looking at making it at a whopping budget of Rs 90 crore." If this happens, it will be one of the biggest woman centric films from Bollywood, right after starrer Manikarnika which was also made on a huge scale. And given that it's primarily an action film, it would be nice to see Katrina ace the space she is best at!

Credits :Pinkvilla

