EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani to perform at opening ceremony of the first-ever Women's Premiere League 2023

Actress Kiara Advani has been hitting headlines for all the right reasons. The actress got married to the love of her life, Sidharth Malhotra recently in Jaisalmer. The duo fell in love with each other on the sets of their first film, Shershaah and since then, they managed to keep their relationship under wraps. Apart from her personal life, Kiara has been enjoying her work life to the fullest. She was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, and the audience loved watching her in a different avatar. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the newlywed actress is all set to perform at the first-ever Women's Premiere League.

The much-awaited Women's Premiere League is all set to kickstart on 4th March in Mumbai. The excitement amongst the audience is doubled. The first match is between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants. Interestingly, Kiara will be performing at the WPL 2023 on opening day. The source revealed that the actress will be grooving to the peppy songs and entertain the audience with her electrifying performance. Well, it will be interesting to see Kiara winning everyone's hearts with her solid act.

How did Kiara Advani react after seeing Sidharth Malhotra at their wedding?

Recently, Kiara and Sidharth attended their first event post-marriage. During the event, Kiara spilled the beans about her and Sidharth's close wedding. She revealed her reaction after she saw Sidharth for the first time at their wedding. She said that she was quite emotional before entering the mandap but as soon as she looked at Sidharth, she was very happy that she was marrying him. She said, "Main bahot emotional thi. Lekin jaise hi darwaaze khule and I saw him, andar se I was like, 'Yay, I am getting married.' Aur wohi feeling leke mai aage chali gayi. And of course, when you marry someone you love, the love of your love, you will feel that way na."

Work front

Kiara is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film, Satyaprem Ki Katha. It also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. She also has RC 15 with Ram Charan in the pipeline.