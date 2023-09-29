EXCLUSIVE: Kumar Sanu opines on Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty's Chura Ke Dil Mera remix; 'Original singer se...'

Kumar Sanu, hailing from a family of musicians in Kolkata, captivated audiences with his melodious voice in the hit songs of Aashiqui in 1990. This marked the beginning of a decade where he ruled the music scene, with many more hits from films like Baazigar, Deewana, etc. becoming the voice of love, heartbreak, and reconciliation. For those who grew up in the 90s, Kumar Sanu's singing was comforting and suitable for any situation. Now, the veteran singer has shared his thoughts on song remixes.

Kumar Sanu opines on the remix of Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty’s Chura Ke Dil Mera

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kumar Sanu was asked about his opinion on song remixes. The veteran singer said, “Yes, of course! It’s a positive thing.”

Speaking about how the old songs hold a lot of emotion, Kumar Sanu said, “Han toh emotion toh aapko de rahe hai na. Emotion aapka music aapko de raha hai.”

Kumar Sanu further spoke about the remix of Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty starrer Chura Ke Dil Mera and added, “Wohi bola na jab producer, director ko thoda sochna chahiye. Producer, director jo bada buddhi ji bhi hai unn log ka, apne aap ko buddhi ji bhi samajhte hai jo, bada soch samajh ke wo kia hoga Chura Ke Dil Mera, unko pata bhi hai ki Chura Ke Dil Mera gaana liya kis liye hai, ki bohut popular hai. Ye bohut chala hua gaana hai, aur isme Sanu ji ne aur Alka ji ne kaafi hadd tak acha gaya aur logon ne pasand kia, uss gaane ko humne chuna, chunke usse gobar kar dia. Toh isme matlab kya hua? Matlab uss director aur producer kitna gobar hai ye aap socho. Uska dimaag me kya bhara hua hai socho. Toh kya karega unka utna hi capacity hai. Usse zyada wo bahar jaa hi nai sakte. Wo khali kharab hi kar sakte hai usko acha nai kar sakte, impossible. Original singer se gawao, chahe toh. Agar aapko bohut zarurat hai, toh uss gaane ko istemaal karna hi hai, aapka arrangement change ho sakta hai. Music arrangement change ho sakta hai, lekin Alka se, mere se ya toh Udit se, ya toh Sonu se, jo log gaa sakte hai, unse gawao, uska impact aapko chau guna zyada milega kyunki humara fan following aapko phirse sunega wo. Humara jo millions and millions fans hai wo dobaara sunega, Kumar Sanu ji ka ye gaana dobaara fresh hoke aaya naya hoke, wo sunega, aapko fayda hoga ussme. Aapka idhar (brain) gobar hai, aap nai karoge. Thanks for this gobar producer and gobar director, I don’t bother about it, I don’t like them.” WATCH THE INTERVIEW HERE:

Kumar Sanu talks spills beans on his reported rivalry with Udit Narayan

During the same interview, veteran singer Kumar Sanu discussed his friendships with fellow singers in the music industry. He mentioned that he's particularly close to Alka Yagnik due to their extensive collaborations. He also listed Sonu Nigam, Sadhna Sargam, Anuradha Paudwal, Kavita Krishnamoorthy, and Shaan as his friends. When speaking about Udit Narayan, he stated, “Udit ke saath bhi boht kam kam dosti hai kyunki uske saath thoda sa...aisa hota rehta tha uss samay. Wo zyada karke karta tha main nahi. Lekin accha hai, baat karne me maza aata tha. (I have little friendship with Udit because with him it was....a bit of a rivalry. He would do it more than me. But he is nice and it was always fun to talk to him).



