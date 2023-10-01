EXCLUSIVE: Kumar Sanu reveals he performed live on the day his dad passed away; recalls working at hotel

Playback singer Kumar Sanu not only impressed our parents with his heart-touching voice, but he also made it to the playlist of the 90s kids. Often regarded as the Melody King of Bollywood, he sang scores of songs in multiple languages and isn’t ready to leave the stage yet. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the veteran music composer spoke about the time when he performed live on the day his father passed away. Kumar Sanu also revealed how he worked at hotels and got his first break.

Kumar Sanu performed on the day his father passed away

For any person, losing a beloved family member, especially a parent is the saddest moment. Melancholy kicks in and the urge to do anything simply vanishes. But, as dedicated as Kumar Sanu is towards his craft, he even performed on the day when his father passed away. Recalling the grim time, the singer told Pinkvilla, "The show must go on. This is that one thing that Raj Kapoor ji said. When you are going in front of the public, they have nothing to do with what is happening in your family, or if you are hurt. They don’t care. They just know that if Kumar Sanu has come, he will sing well. So, I had to sing in front of them with a smile on my face. When you’re on the stage, you have to give 100% to the audience."

When asked how he was feeling, the singer said, "It was very difficult. I even fell on the stage. But despite that, I continued performing and people thought that it was Kumar Sanu’s new style to perform lying on the stage. I didn’t let people know that I tripped on the flowers and fell. When I returned backstage, people around me asked if I was hurt. You have to leave your sob story at home and when you’re in front of the public, you have to be all smiles."

Kumar Sanu recalls coming to Mumbai and performing at hotels

In the interview, Kumar Sanu, who hails from a family of musicians, spoke about the time when he came to Mumbai. He said, "I once came to Bombay in 1983, sang a song, and returned home. I then came back in 1986 and started working at hotels. At that time, we used to earn by singing at hotels, and with that money, we would make our demo cassettes for the music directors."

Sharing how he got his first break, Kumar Sanu shared, "Once I was creating a demo cassette outdoors when Jagjit Singh came and asked who the singer was. He then called me and took me home. After teaching me a song, he took me to a studio and recorded the track. It all happened like a dream one after the other. That was my first chance," he added.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kumar Sanu opines on Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty's Chura Ke Dil Mera remix; 'Original singer se...'