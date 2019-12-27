EXCLUSIVE: Kushal Punjabi’s wife is mostly coming down tomorrow for the cremation says Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra, who was the first to post a condolence message for Kushal Punjabi on social media; in a chat with Pinkvilla, he got emotional while talking about the incident. Kushal committed suicide last night in Mumbai.

Kushal Punjabi, touted to be one of the most motivating and tough guys, is no more. The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor committed suicide last night leaving his friends and family devastated. Kushal was loved and admired by many and is survived by his son and wife. Close friends of the actor claim that the actor was under depression because of his marriage issues. Karanvir Bohra, who was the first to post a condolence message on social media, in a chat with Pinkvilla, got emotional while talking about the incident.

Revealing the moment he heard the news, Karanvir said, “ called me last night and told me that Kushal has committed suicide and I was shocked. I went there and saw everybody was there. The formalities were getting done. I was numb.” Furthermore, KVB shared that Kushal’s parents are devastated. “They are devastated. They were saying that he was the backbone of the family. He was the one who inspired everyone, and was the positive guy in the family,” and added, “That’s what we knew of Kushal too. He was one of us.”

He recalled his last call with Kushal wherein he sounded so kicked and excited about his win at a game. When asked if they had any idea that he would end up taking this action, Karanvir got emotional and revealed, “Nobody did. Everybody has problems in life and everybody deals with it and especially Kushal was a guy who would kick the problems in the air but this is a shocker.”

Reports also suggest that he was depressed because of trouble in his marriage. Karanvir shared, “Yes, there were some relationship issues and all, but Kushal was the one guy who would work his way through anything. Kushal was too tough, and if he could do this, then I don’t trust anyone’s mind.”

Karanvir also stated that Kushal’s wife has been informed of this and she might be flying down tomorrow for the cremation. “Yes, I think she is coming down tomorrow,” added Karanvir concluding, “I am worried about his son. He is so young. Kushal was such a doting father.”

