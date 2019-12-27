EXCLUSIVE: Kushal Punjabi's Suicide: His mother held me tight and asked to stand by her reveals Kushal Tandon

Kushal Tandon reveals Kushal Punjabi’s mother held on to him last night post the incident of suicide came to light. Read.

Kushal Punjabi is no more between us. The actor, who was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, committed suicide last night in Mumbai. Reportedly, there was some trouble in his marriage which left him depressed. In an exclusive and emotional revelation, revealed that he met Punjabi a day before and is shocked to hear this. He even revealed how Kushal Punjabi’s mother held on to him last night.

Tandon said, “I am not his very close friend, but I met him just the day before at my restaurant. I had call a few friends there and Kushal had come along with Apurva Agnihotri. So, when I heard about the suicide, I went there as it was my responsibility. I was shocked to hear what happened”. He added, “He was such a sorted guy. I don’t what triggered this but no one should ever take this step.” Kushal further shared, “I met his mother, sister last night. His parents are unable to believe this. They are crying their eyes out. I remember when I went there and his mother held my hands and said, ‘You are also Kushal na, just stay sit next to me. He was at your party last night na. Was he okay?’ He was the only son of the family, they are devastated.”

Reiterating that Punjabi was going through some rough time in marriage, Kushal stated, “I know some problems were going on in his marriage but him taking this step is shocking. Someone should really speak about depression. Sometimes you don’t even know what people around you are going through. I feel we should just give a hug to strangers and ask them if they are okay, if need be and just not get absorbed by this ‘inter-connecting’”!

