EXCLUSIVE: Lata Mangeshkar's condition remains critical, Relatives and VVIPs rush to the hospital

It’s been almost a month since Lata Mangeshkar was hospitalised in Mumbai. The legendary singer had contracted with COVID 19 early this year and was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital wherein she was also diagnosed with pneumonia. Today, the legendary singer’s health had deteriorated once again and was said to be critical as per reports. The news was confirmed by Dr Pratit Samdani who has been treating Lata. Now, it was revealed that her relatives rushed to the hospital to meet her as her condition deteriorated.

As per sources, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and politician Raj Thackeray have reached the hospital. On Saturday, her condition deteriorated and the update was shared by her doctors. Talking to ANI, Dr. Pratit Samdani from Breach Candy Hospital stated, “Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors”. To note, Lata was removed from the ventilator last week. “Lata Mangeshkar continues to remain in the ICU. She has been off the ventilator for over three days and is currently conscious,” the doctors had stated earlier.

Later in the evening, in a conversation with paps, Asha Bhosle had revealed that Lata’s condition was improving and she was stable. She said that her sister will get well. When paps responded saying that they are all praying for her speedy recovery, Asha responded saying that she too is praying for the same. On the other hand, even Shraddha Kapoor and her mum were spotted rushing to Breach Candy hospital to meet Lata.

Also Read: Lata Mangeshkar’s health deteriorates again and is on ventilator, doctors confirm