EXCLUSIVE: Lilette Dubey on Season’s Greetings: The film is very pertinent to our lockdown times

At a time when all of us are in quarantine due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak that has plagued the world, many TV shows are re running their previous shows on television and during the lockdown period, Zee 5 has decided to release a film feature Lilette Dubey titled Season’s Greetings. That’s right! While Lilette Dubey, obviously, is over the moon to know that her film will see a release on April 15, in an interview, she exclusively told Pinkvilla that she is surprised that the film is releasing at such a challenging time.

It all began with director Ram Kamal Mukherjee who met Lilette Dubey in Dubai at a hotel lobby, and that is when he decided to narrate the story of Season's Greetings to Lilette and although Kamal wasn’t sure if Lilette would agree to do this film, eventually, she did. “She offered me five minutes to explain the film and why she should be doing it," recollects Ram Kamal, and after five minutes, Lilette fell in love with the idea and her character. “When we shot the film in Kolkata, we didn't have any clue that our film will be releasing in such a challenging time," shares veteran theatre and film actor Lilette Dubey. Besides Lilette, Season’s Greetings will also mark the return of Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly Haag.

Now amidst the novel Coronavirus outbreak, when everyone is indoors, Lilette Dubey is overjoyed with the news that in such dark and dystopian times, her film will release on Bengali New Year i.e. April 15, 2020. During the interview, Lilette got talking about the film as she said that Seasons Greetings is a film very pertinent to the lockdown times, and a film that she was very happy to help create with its strong message of compassion and equality for all. Moreover, Lilette said that Season’s Greetings is a film that underlines the plain fact that love comes in many hues and does not discriminate between cast, colour, race, religion, gender or anything. “As this terrible pandemic has proven to us, we are all the same under the skin of our so called differences, equally vulnerable, equally strong , now hopefully also equally capable of putting one selves in another’s shoes,” shared Lilette. Talking about Seasons Greetings, the film opened at Cardiff International Film Festival and participated at many other festivals. Also, in India, the film won Best Director award at Rajasthan International film Festival. "Ram Kamal chose a small film to tell a very big truth, love lies in the strangest of places if we only dare to discover it and have the courage to live with who we really are fearlessly, says Lilette Dubey.

