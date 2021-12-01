EXCLUSIVE: Mahima Makwana on rejections: I was a typecast, can’t describe the feeling when Antim happened

Antim: The Final Truth starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma has been released and has won the audience's hearts. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, it is an adaptation of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. Well, the film also has a fresh face Mahima Makwana who has debuted in Bollywood with the film. She was earlier working in television and rose to fame with Zee TV's popular soap opera Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress talked about being rejected during auditions.

Mahima said, “While I was working Shubharam, while I was working on TV I was simultaneously trying hard to expand my horizon or take a risk and see how the OTT world looks like. You know it was a childhood dream to be part of Bollywood and why not. But never did I imagine that this is how it’s gonna be. Because as actor you are so used to rejections, you are so used to failures, you are so used to being criticised because as a TV person I was also typecast and when this happened I don’t know I can’t describe this feeling in words. Then two days later I was on the set with sir.”

The actress further praised Salman Khan and said, “He made me. He believed in me. He saw some sort of potential in me in order to be part of a film that he stars in. So that was quite an unbelievable moment for me and I could have better start.”

Take a look at the interview here:

Talking about the film, the story revolves around the face-off between a police officer (Khan) and a gangster (Sharma). It explores the hard conditions faced by the farmers that push some of them towards crime.

