EXCLUSIVE: Malaika Arora & Ujjwala Raut involved in a HUGE catfight on MTV's Supermodel of the Year?

A catfight is rumoured going on on the sets of MTV's Supermodel of the Year. Sources insist all is not good between Malaika Arora and Ujjwala Raut.

MTV's Supermodel of the Year is all set to start this month. The all-new fashion reality show sees Masaba Gupta debuting as a judge on the small screen alongside and Milind Soman. The show sees supermodel Ujjwala Raut play a mentor on the show. While the show has just begun filming, the makers have already found themselves in soup courtesy Malaika and Ujjwala. It is rumoured that the two stars are involved in a major catfight on the sets of the show.

Insiders reveal that producers are battling to film the new reality show as they need to keep Malaika Arora and Ujjwala Raut apart on set. Ujjwala has allegedly been gloating about the advances Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan is making on her. The supermodel is reportedly not shying away from letting the crew know about the Instagram messages Arbaaz has been sending to her. It is said that Ujjwala is also keeping her conversation with Arbaaz going by sharing pictures of herself from the sets with the Dabangg star.

Sources claim that Ujjwala is determined to be "the most talked-about person on the show." Whereas, Malaika is handling the situation with a lot more grace.

As for the show, Supermodel of the Year will see the contestants participate in a battle and a boot camp. Ten models from across the country to compete for the title. Every episode will have a theme revolving around advertising, digital and modelling world. Participants will undergo rigorous grooming sessions, audition, and supermodel tasks for 10 weeks. The show airs on the small screen later this month.

