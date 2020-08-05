EXCLUSIVE: Malvani Police urges people to share information related to Disha Salian's case

Disha Salian passed away on 8th June after falling off an apartment in Malad. Amidst the numerous speculations that have come up recently, the Police seeks help from people in connection with the case.

In the past few days, the debates and controversies related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s case have further escalated. In the midst of all this, there is another case that has become the new topic of discussion. So, we are talking about Sushant’s ex-manager Disha Salian here who passed away on 8th June 2020, a few days before the late actor’s demise. She reportedly fell to her death from the 14th floor of an apartment in Malad on that fateful day.

However, with the latest developments in Sushant’s case, a few people have tried linking Disha’s death to the late actor’s death. With speculations being rife, Malvani Police have now urged people who have any information on the late celebrity manager to approach them. Jagdeo Kalapad, Senior police inspector of Malvani Police says, “There are various speculations about Disha Salian's death in the media though we have not found anything that is being claimed in the media. Therefore, we have requested if anyone has any information about Disha and her alleged death which is registered as an Accidental Death Report should come forward and tell us.”

Moreover, he has also revealed Disha’s family members have not filed any complaint related to the case. For the unversed, the 28-year old celebrity manager was working for many well-known names like Varun Sharma and Bharti Singh. Moreover, Mumbai’s Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has revealed during his media interaction on Tuesday that Disha was troubled by work pressure.

