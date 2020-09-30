  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Maninder Buttar on his song Teri Meri Ladayi's response, his wish to sing for Akshay Kumar, remixes

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Maninder Buttar opened up about Teri Meri Ladayi's response, the number game, his dream collaboration, trend of remixes, independent music, dream project and more.
Maninder asserts, 'Everything is about numbers. If I want to know people's responses to the song, it will be depicted by numbers. However, it also boils down to personal satisfaction, if I've penned down a good song, and sung it with conviction.' 

He also shared that he does not follow a pattern, routine for set formula while writing a song. For him, it is a creative process. He believes in jotting down all the thoughts he has for his new song and takes inspiration from the happenings around him. However, when he has written the lyrics, he ensures to polish it later. 

The young star also expressed his happiness about Punjabi music getting popular locally and being remixed by Bollywood. However, he did admit that while he likes some of the remixed songs, others do not suit him. 'My first condition to give my songs for Bollywood is that nothing will be changed at all. From the music to the lyrics, the song should remain the same.' However, he revealed that he had recently given one of his songs to Bollywood, wherein the makers had assured that they will only can the music slightly, to which he agreed. 

Here's a glimspe of Teri Meri Ladayi: 

Often music enthusiasts and listeners complain that musicians these days are lacking originality, and just creating remix songs. Sharing his opinion on this, Maninder said, 'The current generation might know old songs, so it is all fine. For example, many might have not Aankh Maarey previously. Even I was not aware of the original Aankh Maarey, but got familiar with it after the latest version.' While some remixes turn out to be better, some just help you understand the worth of the original song. It is all part and parcel of the industry. 

Lastly, when asked about his dream collaboration with an actor, Maninder expressed his wish to sing for Bollywood's Khiladi, Akshay Kumar. He said, 'Mein Akshay paaji ke saath karna chahunga. (I would like to work with and sing for Akshay Kumar). Whenever I get a chance to join hands with him, I'm going to be left extremely happy as it would be a dream come true.' 

