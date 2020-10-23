EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee took 4 hours each to prep for his multiple spy looks in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari; WATCH

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari features Manoj Bajpayee as a wedding detective who dons different avatars to spy on his subjects.

It has been raining trailers in Bollywood and after the release of Ludo and Chhalaang trailer, we recently got to see a glimpse of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Manoj Bajpayee in the leading roles, the romantic comedy drama will tickle your funny bone and leave you in splits. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film features Manoj Bajpayee as a wedding detective who dons different avatars to spy on his subjects.

In the trailer, we get to see multiple such avatars and Manoj who is undoubtedly a powerhouse of talent, has aced these looks. From playing a beggar to an old dabbawala to even a Maharashtrian woman complete with nauvari saree, Manoj never fails to impress the viewers.

Pinkvilla exclusively got its hands on Manoj Bajpayee's various looks and the entire process behind it. The exclusive video takes us through the steps of the actor getting into the prosthetic look for his characters. Each look almost took around four hours for the actor and his team to get it right.

Check out this exclusive video of Manoj Bajpayee's prep for Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari:

In an earlier interview, Abhishek had said, "Manoj is one of those rare actors in Bollywood who can play any character with flair. In this film, because he plays a wedding spy, he dons many looks. I remember how excited he was getting into these different looks. When people watch this film they will realise the real marvel of this brilliant actor all over again."

