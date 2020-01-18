EXCLUSIVE: Mardaani 2 actor Vishal Jethwa speaks on his struggle: I broke down in front of my mother one day

Mardaani 2 actor Vishal Jethwa told us, "There was one point before the movie, where I felt I have done everything that I know and the things I was being offered, weren't things I wanted to do. I began to underestimate myself and one day, I started crying in front of my mother."

With Mardaani 2, we saw the coming of age villain in the form of actor Vishal Jethwa. While the movie has been appreciated for its content and everything that it has to offer, Vishal as the villain has received a lot of recognition for his role in the Rani Mukerji starrer, and now, in an exclusive conversation with us, the actor got talking about his struggles, being called unfit, and everything else during his journey of 10 years.

Talking about his struggle and the so many auditions he has given over time, he said, "Over the 10 years, I have given at least 600-700 auditions. I might have given more only, and it so happened that I used to travel on the cycle till Mira Road station, and I had the train pass, the bus pass, and I used to have bhel, and there, once the casting directors and others use to point out saying fit, or unfit, I can't explain how much it pained. I don't want to call this struggle, because now when I see it, I can call it to struggle but back then, I enjoyed it.

Talking about if he went low on spirits, he said, "There was one point before the movie, where I felt I have done everything that I know and the things I was being offered, weren't things I wanted to do. I began to underestimate myself and one day, I started crying in front of my mother, and then, I got an audition like this, and when Shanoo ma'am gave me a compliment for my acting, and that's when I had decided that any time I feel low, I will recall this, and remember this forever, and get my confidence once again."

