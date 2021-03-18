EXCLUSIVE: Mohit Chadda opens up on Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet on his film ‘Flight’ as it gets new release date

After creating excitement amongst the audience with the powerful trailer, the makers of Mohit Chadda starrer Flight have announced a new release date. The film will now be releasing on April 2, instead of March 19th as that would clash with Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited movie Sooryavanshi. Coincidentally, the trailer of Flight was launched on the same date as the starrer Sooryavanshi’s trailer was released, with one year’s difference.

Talking about postponing the release date, Mohit shares, “Considering the overwhelming response we received for the trailer, we discussed with our team and came to a conclusion to shift the release date of Flight to a long weekend. We want the audience to have the time of their lives when they go back to theatres to watch our film and what better time than to release it during the beginning of next month?"

Speaking about Amitabh Bachchan's tweet, Mohit said, "It was such an amazing feeling. The whole day I was emotional about him. He is like God to me when it comes to my profession."