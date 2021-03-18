EXCLUSIVE: Mohit Chadda opens up on Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet on his film ‘Flight’ as it gets new release date
After creating excitement amongst the audience with the powerful trailer, the makers of Mohit Chadda starrer Flight have announced a new release date. The film will now be releasing on April 2, instead of March 19th as that would clash with Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited movie Sooryavanshi. Coincidentally, the trailer of Flight was launched on the same date as the Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi’s trailer was released, with one year’s difference.
Talking about postponing the release date, Mohit shares, “Considering the overwhelming response we received for the trailer, we discussed with our team and came to a conclusion to shift the release date of Flight to a long weekend. We want the audience to have the time of their lives when they go back to theatres to watch our film and what better time than to release it during the beginning of next month?"
Speaking about Amitabh Bachchan's tweet, Mohit said, "It was such an amazing feeling. The whole day I was emotional about him. He is like God to me when it comes to my profession."
T 3831 - An independent first effort .. Mohit Chaddha .. \film FLIGHT .. all my good wishes ..https://t.co/gEXdn0OXLl
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 3, 2021
"We wanted to reciprocate the same love from our fans by releasing Flight on a long weekend for them to enjoy. It would give them a chance to divulge in entertainment and relax from a stressful year while enjoying our movie on the big screen," concludes Mohit.
A Crazy Boyz Entertainment production, K.Chadda’s Flight is directed by debutant director Suraj Joshi. The film features Starring Mohit Chadda, Pavan Malhotra, Zakir Hussain, Viveck Vaswani, Shibani Bedi.
Also Read: Actor Mohit Chadda talks about breaking genre barriers and the changing viewpoint of the audience
Anonymous 2 days ago
God bless you Mohit and Rohit.you both will shine.
Anonymous 3 days ago
guys support outsiders pls watch this
Anonymous 3 days ago
v interesting storyline! will watch this