EXCLUSIVE: Mukesh Chhabra summoned by police to record statement post Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has sent a shockwave across the television industry as well as Bollywood. As per police reports, the actor had committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai on 14th June, 2020. As investigations go on regarding the entire matter, the cops have recorded the statements of as many as 10 people in connection with the case. Among them are Mukesh Chhabra who made his directorial debut with Sushant’s last movie Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi.

As per Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IX), the statements of Chhabra who happens to be casting director have been recorded to understand his equation with the late actor. He told them that he knew Sushant professionally and wasn’t well-versed with his personal life. In Trimukhe’s words, “Chhabra's last conversation was with Sushant on his birthday, the actor had called Chhabra to wish him on his birthday that was on May 27.” He has further revealed that Mukesh Chhabra has failed to throw light on the projects which the actor lost owing to professional rivalry.

Sushant made his debut in Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che that was released back in 2013. One of his most iconic movies is the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he played the role of the Indian skipper. His last movie Dil Bechara is yet to be released in the theatres. The actor initially began his journey in the Indian television industry and rose to fame with shows like Pavitra Rishta and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil.

