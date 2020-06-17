EXCLUSIVE: Mumbai Police to summon all those in touch with Sushant Singh Rajput in the last 10 days

On Wednesday, Mukesh Chhabra, director of Sushant's yet-to-be-released film Dil Bechara, recorded his statement in the case. Read on to know more.

Three days after 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, the Mumbai police is set to summon the late actor's friends, co-stars and family members with whom he was in touch for the last 10 days. On Wednesday, Mukesh Chhabra, director of Sushant's yet-to-be-released film Dil Bechara, was summoned by the police and the director recorded his statement in the case. It must be noted that the late actor's autopsy report had confirmed suicide and noted the cause as asphyxia.

As per sources, some communication has been found on Sushant's mobile phone and that is why the police will be calling in all those who were in touch with the actor for the last ten days. The professional rivalry angle will also be probed by the police. Days before Sushant's tragic demise, it was announced that Dil Bechara will be releasing on OTT platforms instead of cinema halls. The late actor's last film, Drive, had also hit the small screens. While Sushant began his career in the television space, he became a household name alongside ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande for their work in Pavitra Rishta. Soon after, he made a shift to the silver screen with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che.

Sushant Singh Rajput was cremated on Monday, 15 June, in Mumbai's Vile Parle where his closest friends, co-stars and family members were present. Kriti Sanon, , Varun Sharma, Rajkummar Rao and Mukesh Chhabra among others were present for the funeral.

