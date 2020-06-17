  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Mumbai Police to summon all those in touch with Sushant Singh Rajput in the last 10 days

On Wednesday, Mukesh Chhabra, director of Sushant's yet-to-be-released film Dil Bechara, recorded his statement in the case. Read on to know more.
14552 reads Mumbai Updated: June 17, 2020 08:46 pm
EXCLUSIVE: Mumbai Police to summon all those in touch with Sushant Singh Rajput in the last 10 days Mumbai Police to summon all those in touch with Sushant Singh Rajput in the last 10 days
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Three days after 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, the Mumbai police is set to summon the late actor's friends, co-stars and family members with whom he was in touch for the last 10 days. On Wednesday, Mukesh Chhabra, director of Sushant's yet-to-be-released film Dil Bechara, was summoned by the police and the director recorded his statement in the case. It must be noted that the late actor's autopsy report had confirmed suicide and noted the cause as asphyxia.  

As per sources, some communication has been found on Sushant's mobile phone and that is why the police will be calling in all those who were in touch with the actor for the last ten days. The professional rivalry angle will also be probed by the police. Days before Sushant's tragic demise, it was announced that Dil Bechara will be releasing on OTT platforms instead of cinema halls. The late actor's last film, Drive, had also hit the small screens. While Sushant began his career in the television space, he became a household name alongside ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande for their work in Pavitra Rishta. Soon after, he made a shift to the silver screen with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Ekta Kapoor 'beyond upset' after case is filed against her, says 'I launched him'

Sushant Singh Rajput was cremated on Monday, 15 June, in Mumbai's Vile Parle where his closest friends, co-stars and family members were present. Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Rajkummar Rao and Mukesh Chhabra among others were present for the funeral. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement