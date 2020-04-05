EXCLUSIVE: Muzamil Irabhim: Was dropped out of films as co-star didn't want a good looking parallel lead

In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, Muzammil Ibrahim opened up about taking up Special Ops, what he learned from Neeraj, why he felt lost amid the other star kids, being dropped out of movies and not taking up TV offers.

Model turned actor Muzamil Ibrahim (33) recently made a comeback with Special Ops where he plays a sniper. The web series, directed by Neeraj Pandey, also stars , Kay Kay Menon, Saiyami Kher, Meher Vijj, among others in pivotal roles. The show has received lots of love and acclamation and was shot across many countries, mounted on a huge production scale. In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, Muzamil opened up about taking up the offer, what he learned from Neeraj, why he felt lost amid the other star kids, being dropped out of movies and not taking up TV offers. Over to him:

What made you say yes to Special Ops? Was Neeraj Pandey the only reason?

To be honest, since OTT platforms came in, I have been getting a lot of offers, and in fact, before that even for TV, but there seems to be not enough space for talents to showcase their skills. And perhaps, that’s why many new talent feels claustrophobic. OTT platforms like Hotstar and Netflix, are providing good breathing space to new talent. I wanted to make my presence felt through a good platform for a project that was mounted big, and that’s why I took up Special Ops. Since I play a sniper, it has been a physically demanding role. He does a lot of action. I wanted to showcase my martial arts which I had learnt in Japan during my modelling days. This was the right opportunity to showcase that.

What did you learn from Neeraj during the shoots?

I actually did not know how Neeraj Sir is on the sets. I have been enamoured by his work but did not know him as the man behind the camera. After working with him, I have come to realise that he deserves all the accolades because of the way he treats everyone with equal respect. So classy and unbiased. I have come across a lot of people who respect a person based on their social standing, but but Neeraj Pandey sir conducts himself with dignity and honour.

You were a very successful model. Do you think you took a major risk with your transitions to movies?

I started modeling when I was 18 and made my debut when I was 21, so basically it has been a journey of 4 years. If anyone remembers my career as a model at that time, I have grown very well. The music videos I have worked in have been a hit. I think It was a generic and organic transition for me to take up music videos and commercials post modelling. When I Mahesh Bhatt Saab and he saw my audition, he said that he would ensure to work on something nice with me. I actually got a lot of offers for commercials from different production houses. At the age of 19, I signed one film with Anubhav Sinha, in fact. So that was my calling, naturally. But, yes I did make my debut pretty young.

Would you want to change anything about your debut today?

I would yes, I would want to make a debut when I am 27 or 28 because, at 21, you are not that wise to handle it all, you need to learn a lot of things. The industry is so complex that it is difficult to understand. Not to mention that however much we deny it, only a star kid is a kid even when they turn 35, not actors like us. That is the difference between star kids and us.

Do you feel that being an outsider, you got lost in the crowd?

As outsiders, one has to prove his or herself every single day, and it is hard to make ends meet. Do you think star kids wonder where their rent or daily earnings would come from, if they do not get work? I entered the industry at the time when , , Imran Khan and had taken their first steps too, and everyone asked me where I got lost. Do you think I had the money to hire PRs and back me up? Had OTT platforms not come in, I would have bound to suffer a lot.

Do you at any point regret leaving modeling to act?

I was a very successful model. I have travelled a lot and I got published a lot more internationally than in domestic magazines. There is not a brand or a label I haven't worked with. For somebody like me, I was not creatively satisfied with modelling, so I gradually progressed into movies. But I did not expect that it will be so biased, where decisions will be made considering relationships and families. I thought there will be a place for merit. To be honest, there are so many films I was dropped out of as a parallel lead because when the co-star got to know about me, they grew insecure about my looks and how it would affect their role. With the worldwide web, it is such a breather because it is giving us good content. Because if it was only about money, I would have done TV, I had the biggest of shows being offered, but I never took it because I know I wouldn't have been happy.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More