EXCLUSIVE: Neha Kakkar on acting debut: All singers turned actors have failed; Don’t want to go in that league

Neha Kakkar, who is basking in the success of her song Jinke Liye, spills beans about her acting debut, her quarantine schedule and the response she has been getting for her last track

Neha Kakkar is one of the renowned Bollywood singers who has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry with sheer hard work and talent. The diva has emerged as a chartbuster queen and has been ruling millions of hearts with her soulful voice and hit numbers. Interestingly, while Neha’s single tracks are a rage among millennials, there have been speculations about her acting debut as well. After all many renowned singers are often seen trying their hands at acting. However, when we quizzed Neha about her plan to venture into acting, the bubbly singer seems to be sceptical about trying her hands on acting.

Talking about the same, Neha asserted that while she does feel there is an actor in her, she gets dubious when it comes to hitting the big screen. She further explains her point saying all the singers who ventured into acting have failed in the industry and she doesn’t want to get into that league. “I see there is an actor in me since my childhood. As a child when I used to watch dance on TV then I used to start dancing TV and following the steps. I feel I am meant for screen and yeah when you talk about doing movies then, of course, I am a little sceptical. That's why I did now I haven't done anything. Of course, it not that I haven't got offers but since you know all the singers turned actors have failed. Whichever singer who debuted as an actor all of them failed. None of them worked. I don't want to go in that league,” Neha was quoted saying. However, she also emphasised that she might make her acting debut at some point if she gets a movie which she will be 1,000% sure that it will work.

As of now, Neha is basking in the success of her last single Jinke Liye and is overwhelmed with the love coming her way for the song. She stated, “People are in love with the way I have sung and they are like Neha you should be movies when we are seeing you as an actor. And when they saw the end of it, they were like we can't see you like that.”

Meanwhile, the Aankh Maarey singer is practising self quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak in the country and is making the most of her break by spending with her family. Talking about it, Neha said, “I'm enjoying myself very well. Most of the time I'm with my family spending time with my family. Then I come on my floor and sleep as much. I also relax a lot these days. I’m getting time to take care of myself.”

