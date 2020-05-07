EXCLUSIVE: Neha Kakkar: I have never cared about pressure and competition but sometimes I do get butterflies

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Neha Kakkar opens up on the inspiration behind her songs, does being in the big league act as pressure and where does she get her strength from.

Neha Kakkar has been one of the most followed and young singing sensations in our country. The singer has managed to deliver hits after hits and continues to make headlines for the same. Kakkar, though very popular on social media as well, is slightly private when it comes to her personal life. She recently endured a heartbreak but has only emerged stronger than ever. In an exclusive chat with her, we asked her the inspiration behind her songs, does being in the big league adds pressure and where does she derive her strength from. Over to her:

1. What according to you has been your best accomplishment so far? A song that is close to you or defines you?

Neha: I feel my biggest accomplishment so far has to be being a judge on Indian Idol. I came a full circle with it. From being a contestant on the same show to finally being a judge on the show. It gave me a sense of fulfillment and pride. Mile Ho Tum Humko is the closest to my heart because it is created by my brother Tony Kakkar and it defines the love between me and my family.

2. Where do you take inspiration from? After delivering such massive hits, do you still get butterflies thinking about how people will react to next? Does this act as a pressure?

Neha: My biggest inspiration is my sister Sonu Kakkar because of whom I actually started singing. I have never cared about pressure and competition. Whatever I do, I give it my 100% and leave the rest to God and the audiences. But sometimes I do get butterflies.

3. Neha, you have always been this strong woman, who is not scared of accepting and speaking about issues she faced. Where do you derive this strength from?

Neha: I think the strength comes from the fact that I have confidence in my talent and believe in myself. Also, the support of my family is very encouraging. And can't never forget the love I get from my fans my Nehearts.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×