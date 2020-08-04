  • facebook
EXCLUSIVE: Not 17 crore, but around 50 crore withdrawn from Sushant Singh Rajput's account in 3 years: Lawyer

In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer has made fresh revelations related to the late actor's financial transactions. Read on for further details.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has made some fresh revelations related to the case. One of the most controversial debates revolving around the late actor’s case is regarding the financial transactions that were made from his accounts. Throwing light on the same, Singh says that Sushant’s family had no interest in his financial affairs and that things will come out after the further investigation. However, they tried to find out about the finances during Sushant’s stay with Rhea before filing an FIR.

Citing the reason behind the same, Vikas Singh states that Mumbai Police was allegedly trying to derail the investigation by calling the whole of Bollywood. He further elaborates about the finances stating that while Rs 17 crore came into the account, Rs 15 crore went out. Another shocking revelation made by Singh is that no huge property was bought nor any car was purchased which points towards one question – where did all the money go?

Moreover, he also reveals how it came out in the media that Rhea was using Sushant’s credit cards and that she knew his pin numbers. Vikas Singh also debunks the theory of a Rs 50 crore transaction from the late actor’s account. According to him, as far as the Rs 50 crore is concerned, it’s for a period of three years and that also needs to be investigated. Earlier, Singh had demanded a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case after the late actor’s father KK Singh’s exclusive video statement related to the case.

Check out the video below:

