EXCLUSIVE: Not Radhe, Salman Khan has a surprise Eidi for fans amid lockdown

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai being postponed, Salman Khan has a special surprise for his fans on the occasion of Eid tomorrow.

is rightly amongst the biggest superstars in the country. Salman made his acting debut with the 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi and went on to play the lead role in Sooraj R. Barjatya's romantic family drama Maine Pyar Kiya in the year 1989. The superstar is extremely loved amongst the audience for his on-screen as well as off-screen persona. Thirteen years ago, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama Saawariya starring and in lead roles and Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji in cameo roles was released on 9 November 2007 on the occasion of Eid. Ever since Salman has unfailingly appeared on the big screen every Eid.

Eid festival and Salman Khan’s movie release have become a thing that fans and critics cannot miss. Like every year, last year too Salman had kept his tradition of releasing his film Bharat on Eid, as he did with his other films Sultan, Bajrani Bhaijaan, Wanted and more. This year too, Bhaijaan had planned to release his film Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai this Eid but due to the Coronavirus pandemic spread across the globe, Salman won’t have an Eid release. This is bad news for all Salman fans as they won't be able to celebrate Eid with Bhaijaan's film. But you all need not worry as the Bharat actor has a special surprise for his fans on the occasion of this Eid.

Continuing his tradition of bringing Salman Khan extravaganza to his fans, this year the superstar will not be bringing a film due to the lockdown but a special Eid song tomorrow for his fans, keeping his date. So basically, the Sultan actor's fans won't be able to see the superstar on the big screen but will be hearing a special song which will be released by Salman himself tomorrow.

Meanwhile, talking about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff was slated to be released on 22nd May 2020. However, it got postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. This movie directed by Prabhudheva is produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. Radhe is a remake of the South Korean film Veteran.

Credits :Pinkvilla

