EXCLUSIVE: Not 'Second Innings', Kriti Sanon & Rajkummar Rao's film titled 'Hum Do Humare Do'

The crazy comedy, starring the Bareilly Ki Barfi pair, has locked their title, which is also similar to a 1984 film starring Raj Babbar and Smita Patil. Read inside for details.

A few years ago, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao weaved magic with their performances in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Bareilly Ki Barfi. Now, Dinesh Vijan has got the same pair for his next production venture, that will be directed by debutante director Abhishek Jain. The film was supposed to go on floors earlier this year but was stuck because of the Covid outbreak around the country.

The film is a quirky comedy that also stars Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia in prominent lead roles, along with Raj and Kriti. And now, they have finally locked a title for the comedy. "There were rumours that the film would be titled Second Innings. It revolves around a married couple who decide to adopt parents and how they together create havoc in their otherwise blissful marriage is what the crazy comedy is about. It's a unique idea that was conceptualised earlier this year. While Second Innings did sound catchy, the makers wanted a more suitable title for the film's novel idea. They have zeroed in on one which they plan to keep. They are calling the film Hum Do Humare Do." We reached out to producer Dinesh Vijan who didn't respond to our texts.

A 1984 film starring Raj Babbar and Smita Patil, too had the same title. Hum Do Humare Do, that released in the 80s, was about a hard working young man who had to get his 6 sisters married before he could tie the knot with his beloved. While that was a drama, this one's a crazy comedy. Both Kriti and Rajkummar have flown off to Chandigarh to kickstart shoot for the same and the film is expected to hit theatres early next year.

