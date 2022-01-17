EXCLUSIVE: Now, a film on the Kamal Amrohi-Meena Kumari love story.

Their romance could have been a leaf from one of his own scripts. It had all elements of an epic romance. A ‘muse’ of a heroine. A ‘mogul’ of a filmmaker. The difference of 15 years between them only adding to their mystique. Replete with shayri, clandestine conversations and crushing emotions … the whirlwind romance between Meena Kumari and Kamal Amrohi culminated in a midnight Nikah.

And then reality played foul. She an adulated star, whose hair strands were woven into talismans by fans, would not be confined and controlled by her feudal lord. He, a lionized writer and filmmaker, wouldn’t be outshined by a luminous wife. The mentor had allegedly turned into a tormentor. Her alleged alcoholism and waywardness and his rumoured oppression, ripped apart the fairy-tale. What took the brunt when Meena left Kamal’s home was Pakeezah, their opulent dream. Uncannily, what brought them together was also Pakeezah (1972). Beyond life, they strangely remain united in death, resting side by side at the Amrohi family grave in Mumbai's Mazgaon.

Debunking detractors, Tajdar Amrohi, son of the late Kamal Amrohi and stepson of Meena Kumari, endorses the love story of his parents. On Amrohi’s 104th birth anniversary he reveals his plans to chronicle it on celluloid. “The 200-crore project intends to bring alive their romance, the rancour and the redemption,” he says.

Here, Tajdar recounts the life and times of the famous couple in his own words…

Amorous Amrohi

Syed Amir Haider (Kamal Amrohi), my Baba, was born on 17 January, 1918 in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. Unfortunately, Baba’s father, a genteel man, passed away when he was eight. That left a void in his life. He craved for affection. Baba was a naughty child but at the same time brilliant. He penned his first shayri when he was only seven. He would scribble poetry on the lime-washed walls with coal. Books on poetry, spirituality, literature and kalams (for calligraphy) lay in abundance in their haveli in Amroha, his family being that of poets.

Baba grew to be a handsome boy. His eyes were hypnotic, like a magnet. He enjoyed harmless flirting. In his early teens, he developed a crush over a milkmaid. She cut a beautiful picture with her chunky silver jewellery… anklets, bangles, nose pin… and the dupatta sitting coyly over her head. One day he played a prank on her, which went wrong and invited ire from all.

Soon after, there was a wedding at home. As usual, Baba was around the girls, who were singing songs. On seeing this, his brother, 18 years older than him and part of the British police, slapped him so hard that he fell. The girls burst out laughing. Baba felt insulted and locked himself in the room. That night he left the royal haveli and Amroha picking up his sister’s silver kadas, a pencil and an eraser.

Dream Merchant

Baba reached Lahore. Mr Woolner, a German and the principal of Oriental College and his childless wife, seeing his plight, took him home. They funded his education. Baba topped the college. To earn some money, he began writing columns in famous papers like the Humayun, earning 50 paise per piece. Soon, he became a sub editor for a salary of Rs 150. But seeing his flair for Urdu and Persian, the editor told him his destination lay somewhere else. He advised him to go to Kolkata, a cultural hub. Baba met the renowned K.L.Saigal there, who introduced him to filmmaker Sohrab Modi.

Eventually, Baba came to Bombay. He began writing for Sohrab Modi’s Minerva Movietone. He worked on films Jailor (1938), Pukar (1939), Bharosa (1940) and A.R. Kardar’s Shahjehan (1946). It’s said his Urdu dialogue for Pukar had the visually challenged coming in just to ‘hear’ the film. Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai (1960) and Mughal-E-Azam (both in 1960) are other stellar examples of his writing. Justifiably, Syed Amir Haider acquired the title ‘Kamal’ (amazing) Amrohi given his talent.

Baba was keen to direct Bombay Talkies’ noir thriller Mahal (1949) having written the script. He asked producer Savak Vacha to give him less remuneration but allow him to direct. Ashok Kumar, a partner in Bombay Talkies, relented on seeing Baba’s passion.

Fairy-tale Romance

When Choti Ammi (Tajdar thus refers to Meena Kumari) saw Mahal, she fell in love with Baba without knowing that he was a married man with three children (Amrohi’s first wife was Sayeda Al-Zehra Mehmoodi with whom he had two sons, Shandar and Tajdar and daughter, Rukhsar). Choti Ammi, who was doing mythological films like Veer Ghatotkach (1949), Shri Ganesh Mahima (1950), was elated to be considered by Baba for his film Anarkali.

Unfortunately, she met with an accident in May 1951. She was replaced from many films. Baba was in Agra when he heard that his heroine had met with an accident. He rushed back to visit her in the Sassoon Hospital, Pune. She was secretly pining for Baba to call on her. Referring to Anarkali, she cried and said, ‘Abhi toh aap mujhe nikal doge na.” Baba reassured her that she’d remain in the film writing, ‘Meri Anarkali’ on her wrist. Initially, a one-sided affair, it grew into mutual admiration.

Paradise Gained

One day, after a tiff with her family, Choti Ammi left her home and reached Baba’s in Sion. They got married immediately (14 February 1952). Baba was a far bigger name than her those days. The headlines read, ‘Kamal Amrohi marries Meena Kumari’ and not vice versa.

When I came from Amroha to meet Choti Ammi the first time, I was six. Baba’s sense of aesthetics was sharp. He liked people around him to appear pleasing. The three maids, also dressed in white, were so well-groomed that I was confused for a moment who Choti Ammi was. She sat beside Baba, dressed in pristine white, and welcomed me with great affection. Choti Ammi never took Baba away from us. She never asked him to leave us. She respected my mother. She gave me no reason to hate her. I grew extremely fond of her.

Choti Ammi enjoyed having paan with kimam. She looked pyaari when she laughed, her lips red with colour. Once as a kid I innocently remarked, ‘Choti Ammi, kaash mein itna chota nahin hota. Phir main aapse shaadi kar leta’. Baba, who heard this, couldn’t help smiling.

Paradise Lost

Baba had laid down three conditions before marriage. First, Choti Ammi would not sign new films after completing the ones on hand. Second, after 6 pm pack-up, she’d head home. Third, she’d never offer or accept lift from co-stars. Also, no co-actor could visit her in the make-up room. He’d say, ‘Bandh kamron se kahaniyaan nikalti hai!’

Films like Baba’s Daaera and Parineeta (both in 1953) and Sharda gave (1957) Choti Ammi the image of a ‘devi’. People worshipped her photographs. She said, “Chandan (her endearment for Baba), chaho toh tum mujhe talaq (divorce) de do… But I can’t sit at home. I’ve been in front of the camera since the age of four.” Baba said, “By marrying an actress, I’ve set a progressive precedent in my orthodox family. The divorce will undo that.” Baba was an idol for the family. Moreover, he loved Choti Ammi and never wanted to leave her.

Baba would go through Choti Ammi’s scripts. He didn’t want her to do anything that would offend the khandaan’s image like towel-wrapped scenes or see-through nighties. Producers resented this. Naysayers said she was a ‘pinjre ka panchi’. The media also gave Baba a negative image. Baba didn’t have alcohol. Nor did he socialise and entertain others. He was labelled a miser.

Parting Shot

So, rumours about their rift began doing the rounds. Once Choti Ammi had a fall in the bathroom and reported for shooting with stitches on her forehead. When asked about it, she grew silent. People assumed that Baba had hit her. Baba never raised his hand on her. He pushed Choti Ammi once when an argument ensued after she aborted their child for the sake of her career. “The child was my amaanat. You didn’t want it. So why am I accused of not letting you become a mother?” he asked. In fact, he’d be the one to surrender first after every fight. Also, he never gave clarifications to the media. He believed that would be giving importance to the gossip mongers.

The arguments grew frequent and finally, in 1964, Choti Ammi went away to her sister Madhu’s home (who was married to actor Mehmood). Baba went to bring her home. But Choti Ammi had shut herself in a room. Baba came away saying, “My doors will always remain open for you.”

Pakeezah

Soon after she left Baba, Choti Ammi herself realised that her image had taken a dent. Her face in subsequent films like Benazir, Gazal, Kajal, Bahu Begum… appeared bloated due to alcohol. Actually, the brandy she was medically prescribed for cough and cold, had turned into an addiction. To sustain that, she was given tharra (cheap liquor) by her relatives. Khayyam saab had composed Choti Ammi’s album of shayri, I Write I Recite. Choti Ammi once told his wife Jagjit Kaurji and him, “Allah will never forgive those who ruined my home.”

Beyond life, they strangely remain united in death, resting side by side at the Amrohi family grave in Mumbai's Mazgaon.

Baba too was personally and professionally shattered. The essence of his life, Pakeezah, lay in the cans. Pakeezah was conceptualised in 1954 as a black and white venture. Later, they began reshooting it in colour in 1964… before Choti Ammi walked out. Baba went through much financial strain when Pakeezah came to a halt. It was difficult to make ends meet.

I had a significant role in urging Baba and Choti Ammi to come together and complete this dream of a film. They resumed shooting in 1968. Choti Ammi was suffering from liver cirrhosis. After every shot, a unit hand would rush to her with a chair. Padma Khanna played her body double. Pakeezah had a grand premiere on 3 February 1972, at Maratha Mandir theatre. Choti Ammi had asked for just one ashrafi (gold coin) as her remuneration for Pakeezah. Baba didn’t give that. One ashrafi is no big deal. Maybe, Baba wanted to remain indebted to her.

Forlorn Farewell

Soon she fell gravely ill. Choti Ammi’s last days were dard naak. In hospital, she hugged Baba and asked for forgiveness. He rested her head on his lap when she slipped into a coma, trying to stifle his sobs. He covered her head with the dupatta. She had lost a lot of hair. It reminded me of the scene between Ashok Kumar and Choti Ammi in Pakeezah. Her last words before slipping into coma were, “Chandan mujhe maaf kardo!” While Baba’s to her during the final farewell (31 March 1972) were, “Manju (his endearment for her), Khuda Hafiz!” Choti Ammi was buried in Rehmatabad, Mazgaon at the family’s burial section proving that they were never divorced.

Yes, Baba was hurt when he learnt that she’d given her diary of poems to Gulzar saab. But Gulzar saab never misused the diary nor did he make it public or defame anyone. Both held each other in regard.

Baba survived for 21 years after her demise. His last days were painful too. He wanted to go on a colourful note as a successful director. But Razia Sultan (1983) failed. Halfway through the film he realised that the ancient Urdu wouldn’t work. In retrospect, right from Mahal, Daaera, Pakeezah and Razia Sultan, the woman was his muse. Baba chose woman over wine. He titled his tale on the legendary empress as Razia Sultan, not Razia Sultana. He lent her power. Even his unfinished scripts like Majnoon, Aakhri Mogul… had strong women characters.

Towards the end, Baba developed herpes and fluid in the lungs. But nothing could dull his sense of humour and romance. Three days before he passed away (11 February 1993) in hospital he joked saying, “I will be going home soon. The doctor is a beautiful lady. She has told me, ‘Get well soon. I will marry you’.”

Having said that, Choti Ammi remained the love of his life. Sometimes, his eyes would moisten though he never mentioned the past. At times he seemed extremely happy. When asked why, he’d say, “Aaayi thi… Manju.”. He kept having conversations with her. Now, lying as they are next to each other, they surely have much to talk about.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna anniversary: When she took down Mr K's style, revealed he has 350 pairs of shoes