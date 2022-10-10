EXCLUSIVE: Pratik Gandhi and Kritika Kamra to star in espionage thriller For Your Eyes Only; Shooting begins
The show will stream on Netflix and is being directed by Scam 1992 writer Sumit Purohit.
Kritika Kamra and Pratik Gandhi are coming together for an upcoming espionage thriller 'For Your Eyes Only'. The show will stream on Netflix India Original. Directed by Scam 1992 writer Sumit Purohit, 'For Your Eyes Only' will be bankrolled under the banner of Bombay Fables Motion Pictures and is reported to be shot in three countries. The shooting of the show has started. The team would be shooting for a long schedule in Mumbai in October and then followed by Chandigarh for the next schedule.
Roles:
A source close to the project reveals, "Kritika plays the female lead along with Pratik Gandhi and has a very pivotal role. 'For Your Eyes Only' will mark Kritika Kamra's first association with Sumit Purohit, while Pratik Gandhi will reunite with his Scam 1992 writer.” To note, Kritika was recently seen in the web series Hush Hush which also starred Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan Pataudi, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna in the lead roles. The story is about a set of women whose lives begin to unravel when an unexpected event brings out secrets from their past.
Kritika Kamra:
Having begun her journey in television, Kritika broke the mould of a TV star and also impressed the audience and critics on the silver screen by taking on daring steps and interesting characters. Carving her niche on the digital platforms, she has unfolded different facets of her versatility by foraying into different ventures across the spectrum with impressive performances in Tandav, Kaun Banega Shikharwati and Hush Hush.
Pratik Gandhi:
It is being reported that Hansal Mehta will be directing a series, 'Gandhi', based on Ramachandra Guha's two books: 'Gandhi before India' and 'Gandhi-The Years that Changed the World'. Actor Pratik Gandhi will be essaying the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the web series.
