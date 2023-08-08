EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra calls Sushmita Sen 'queen' as latter talks about not 'antagonizing your voice'

Sushmita Sen is all set to sweep the audiences off their feet with her fierce and fearless avatar of a transgender in her highly-awaited next, Taali. The diva, who has been ruling millions of hearts since the late 90s, will be seen essaying the character of the noted transgender activist, Gauri Shinde, on the silver screen in her next outing. While Sushmita has always captivated us with her alluring beauty and magnetic charm, another thing that her fans love about her most is her straightforwardness and her ability to speak her heart out without having the fear of being judged.

The former Miss Universe recently sat down with Pinkvilla for an exclusive interview where she spoke about her upcoming OTT venture, Taali, and how she battled out judgments at the beginning of her career in the early 90s. Now, a video clip from the same interview is making rounds on social media where Sen is seen at her candid best. While the clip is grabbing many eyeballs online and fans are praising Sen for being her true self. The comments section is flooded with positive comments for the Biwi No.1 star, but one comment that stole our attention and left us thrilled was done by none other than our Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra! Read on to find out how Chopra reacted to Sen’s video.

Sushmita Sen on raising her voice in a ‘compassionate’ manner

In the video, Sushi can be seen talking about raising one’s voice in a kind and compassionate manner. Recalling the advice she got from someone at the start of her career and how it got stuck in her mind, the actor said, “Someone told me at the beginning of my career, I must have been 21 years old. I know who said it but I won’t name them. They told me, ‘Always remember, no matter how disrespectfully a question is asked to you, you have to always answer it with respect because history will not record that question, they will record your answer’. It stuck with me.” “No matter what happens, I have to speak my word and I have to do it respectfully. So, the one who’s listening, even if they don’t understand, so later, when history records it, someone will understand it.” “So don’t antagonize your voice, make it compassionate.”

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Sushmita Sen’s viral video

Priyanka Chopra, who happens to be a good friend of Sushmita Sen, is mighty impressed by Sen’s opinion and her reaction is proof. Just like hundreds of fans who took to the comments section to praise Sushi’s statement, Priyanka Chopra too took to the comments section and wrote, ‘Queen’. Chopra’s reaction has taken netizens by storm and they are delighted to see how one powerful female actor is all praises for another leading lady of Bollywood.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the American web series, Citadel, which was created by The Russo Brothers. The Global star will next be seen in Heads of State, alongside Hollywood stars Idris Elba and John Cena.

