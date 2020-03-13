EXCLUSIVE: Producers to meet with FWICE to decide the fate of TV shoots amidst Coronavirus scare

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Well, a meeting is going to be held and the decision pertaining to what needs to be done about TV shoot is due. Here's what we know so far.

The Coronavirus scare has taken over the whole world and every business has been trying to incorporate methods to keep its people safe. It was only yesterday that the news about malls being shut down in New Delhi came in and schools and colleges have been trying to work their way out around this as well. And one of the industries to have had a major impact amidst the scare is that of entertainment, including shoots, box office numbers, etc.

And now, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees has also taken a step to protect its members with the fear of Coronavirus looming all over the country. When contacted, President BN Tiwari said, "When the government can close cinema halls, schools, and does not want people to go to crowded places, given the fact that our members often work on sets that are crowded, we are going to meet producers bodies and stop shooting for some time till the fear goes away."

And well, this has only left us all with one question, what is going to happen to TV shows given the fact that they shoot on a daily basis to turn out the necessary input? Well, on this, he added, "We can watch reruns for some time because we cannot take any risks."

