EXCLUSIVE: R Madhavan recounts facing stereotype when he started young on TV: People try to put you in a mould

R. Madhavan in a candid chat with Pinkvilla reveals how it was his pursuit to do something interesting and not restrict himself geographically, he decided to do Hindi cinema as well

Back in the late 90s, R Madhavan started his illustrious career as an actor with Hindi Television shows. The industry back then tried to put him a box but Madhavan broke the shackles and did his first big hit in Tamil movies followed by a successful stint in Hindi cinema as well. Calling himself "God's own child", Madhavan in a candid chat with Pinkvilla reveals how it was his pursuit to do something interesting and not restrict himself geographically, he decided to do Hindi cinema as well. As he gears up for the release of his film Nishabdham on Amazon Prime, Madhavan walks down the memory lane on the stereotypes he faced when he started off with Television shows.

"Strangely, when I was doing TV in Hindi, people told me I am a television actor and I will never do movies as I am already over exposed on Hindi TV so aapko movie nahi milegi (you won't get movies)," Madhavan recounted, "Then Mani Ratnam cast me in Alai Payuthey and it became a big hit and so I became. Tamil actor and then people in Bombay said 'you know, you are a Tamil actor, that's it. You won't get Hindi films.' Then I started getting Hindi films so they said 'okay, he is a pan Indian actor but you know, you are limited'. I feel everybody tries to put you in a mould which perhaps life put them in, they have faced these challenges but everybody's level to understand languages, deal with pressures and most importantly, talent is different."

I feel everybody tries to put you in a mould which perhaps life put them in, they have faced these challenges but everybody is different R Madhavan

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: R Madhavan on reuniting with Anushka Shetty after 14 years: She is as beautiful even now

Opening up further about how he feels grateful for all the opportunities he got, R Madhavan added, "For me, even though I did not consciously try, honestly, sometimes I wouldn't even know that this is a challenge. I never realised that whatever is happening with me is perhaps not right. I feel I am God's own child ya, I never fortunately been a place where I did not have to go to producers to ask for work. It is not because I never wanted to go and ask for work, honestly, it is not because I was shy or did not like to go to producers but it was because I was so different from the industry, I did not know how to behave, I did not know you need to go to producers and ask for work, be sweet to them and all. God never let me get into that situation."

When I entered the industry, I kept getting work. In fact, I had to say no to work. When people come to me and ask me to talk about my struggles, I am like 'what struggles? R Madhavan

He also opened up on the fact that since the beginning of his career, he has been fortunate enough to get good work and has never faced a situation which he can term as 'struggle.' "When I entered the industry, thankfully, I kept getting work. In fact, I had to say no to work as opposed to asking for it. When people come to me and ask me to talk about my struggles, I am like 'what struggles?' I think I am struggling now to keep finding interesting things to do to keep entertaining people," he shared.

Madhavan has worked in several Hindi shows including Banegi Apni Baat, Ghar Jamai, among others.

Check out R Madhvan's full interview here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×