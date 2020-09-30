EXCLUSIVE: R Madhavan on Sushant Singh Rajput, controversy regarding Bollywood

R Madhavan, who is gearing up for the release of Nishabdham, opens up on Sushant Singh Rajput demise case and the ongoing investigations pertaining to the film industry.

R Madhavan will soon be enthralling fans with Nishabdham where he will be seen alongside Anushka Shetty. The actor in a candid chat with Pinkvilla opened up on his upcoming movie, reuniting with Anushka Shetty, his pan-India appeal, journey from Television to films, rejections, his fitness mantra. He also opened up on the ongoing discussion around Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Sharing that he is hurt by Sushant's demise, Madhavan also pointed that he trusts the agencies and is sure the absolute truth will be out.

"I am very hurt with what happened with Sushant Singh Rajput and definitely justice needs to be given for a situation like that. On that front I am happy that so much attention has been drawn. I don't agree with everything that has been done with the case because I feel that I want to remember Sushant as the strong powerful guy that I met for a few times only," Madhavan shared elaborating that he had met Sushant at the premiere of his film Saala Khadoos and once at a social event "but I remember him as a guy full of energy. I wish that memory of him was kept alive instead of all the things being said about him."

I remember Sushant as a guy full of energy. I wish that memory of him was kept alive instead of all the things being said about him R Madhavan

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: R Madhavan recounts facing stereotype when he started young on TV: People try to put you in a mould

He then also acknowledged the entire investigation being taken place with regards to the industry per se and added, "Of course, the entire industry is being rattled because of all the other investigations happening. I don't want to add to the chaos. I really believe that India is in the right hands when it comes to our agencies. I am very confident that they will come up with absolute truth as far as Sushant's demise is concerned."

I have had opportunities of dealing with some of the nicest people in Bollywood, who are big superstars and have done guest appearances in my films only because I asked them to R Madhavan

While concluding he mentioned that he has had some really good experiences with the industry. "But, the Bollywood industry is an industry of very good people too. I have had opportunities of dealing with some of the nicest people, who are big superstars and would not even look at the fact that I am from a non filmy background and come and do a guest appearance in my film only because I asked them to. I have seen very generous people in the industry too and hence, sometimes feel it is sad that everyone is getting dragged into this," he stressed.

Check out R Madhvan's full interview here:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: R Madhavan on reuniting with Anushka Shetty after 14 years: She is as beautiful even now

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×