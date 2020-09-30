  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: R Madhavan on Sushant Singh Rajput, controversy regarding Bollywood

R Madhavan, who is gearing up for the release of Nishabdham, opens up on Sushant Singh Rajput demise case and the ongoing investigations pertaining to the film industry.
29544 reads Mumbai Updated: September 30, 2020 04:39 pm
R Madhavan on Sushant Singh Rajput's demiseEXCLUSIVE: R Madhavan on Sushant Singh Rajput, controversy regarding Bollywood
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

R Madhavan will soon be enthralling fans with Nishabdham where he will be seen alongside Anushka Shetty. The actor in a candid chat with Pinkvilla opened up on his upcoming movie, reuniting with Anushka Shetty, his pan-India appeal, journey from Television to films, rejections, his fitness mantra. He also opened up on the ongoing discussion around Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Sharing that he is hurt by Sushant's demise, Madhavan also pointed that he trusts the agencies and is sure the absolute truth will be out. 

"I am very hurt with what happened with Sushant Singh Rajput and definitely justice needs to be given for a situation like that. On that front I am happy that so much attention has been drawn. I don't agree with everything that has been done with the case because I feel that I want to remember Sushant as the strong powerful guy that I met for a few times only," Madhavan shared elaborating that he had met Sushant at the premiere of his film Saala Khadoos and once at a social event "but I remember him as a guy full of energy. I wish that memory of him was kept alive instead of all the things being said about him."

I remember Sushant as a guy full of energy. I wish that memory of him was kept alive instead of all the things being said about him
R Madhavan

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: R Madhavan recounts facing stereotype when he started young on TV: People try to put you in a mould

He then also acknowledged the entire investigation being taken place with regards to the industry per se and added, "Of course, the entire industry is being rattled because of all the other investigations happening. I don't want to add to the chaos. I really believe that India is in the right hands when it comes to our agencies. I am very confident that they will come up with absolute truth as far as Sushant's demise is concerned."

I have had opportunities of dealing with some of the nicest people in Bollywood, who are big superstars and have done guest appearances in my films only because I asked them to
R Madhavan

While concluding he mentioned that he has had some really good experiences with the industry. "But, the Bollywood industry is an industry of very good people too. I have had opportunities of dealing with some of the nicest people, who are big superstars and would not even look at the fact that I am from a non filmy background and come and do a guest appearance in my film only because I asked them to. I have seen very generous people in the industry too and hence, sometimes feel it is sad that everyone is getting dragged into this," he stressed.

Check out R Madhvan's full interview here: 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: R Madhavan on reuniting with Anushka Shetty after 14 years: She is as beautiful even now

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Ranveer being possessive about his car as media bumps into it
Rare moment! Kareena and Karisma with mom Babita strike a pose at the Grand Premiere of Mentalhood G(OLD)
Big B drives his whopping 1.38 Cr ride that he recently purchased post his COVID recovery
Samantha Akkineni’s look was inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan; Stylist Preetham Jukalker spills beans
Cutie spotted!! Avneet Kaur snapped at the Mumbai airport today morning
Lovebirds, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar spotted in the city
Anushka picked up reporter’s MOM’S call mid-interview; Says ‘Aunty, woh mera interview le rahi hain’
Payal Ghosh and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reach Raj Bhawan to meet Maharashtra Governor
Disha Splashes Sparkles in a high slit. Ayushmann spins magic in Black at LFW 2019
Khushi bursts into tears, Janhvi Kapoor hugs sister. The two embrace sisterhood at an event.
Ananya Panday kisses Kartik and dances away to glory at the runway for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement