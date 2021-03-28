EXCLUSIVE: Radhika Apte REVEALS Holi plans; Requests fans to be ‘kind to animals & maintain social distance’

Radhika Apte recently opened up about how she will be celebrating Holi tomorrow and what she hopes her fans are doing, Scroll down to see what she said.

While Holi is upon us and 2020 has been left way behind, we are, as we should be, still moving cautiously. Even though the festival does tempt almost everyone to go out, (including celebrities), stars like Radhika Apte are staying in. Just recently we spoke to the Pad Man actress and she revealed to us in an exclusive chat what she will be upto this Holi.

“Holi celebrations will be different this time owing to the pandemic but let’s not forget the happiness it brings along, for one and all. This year, my Holi is going to be at home in Mumbai. Let’s all be kind to animals also while we maintain social distance, this year. I wish everyone a very colourful, safe and joyous Holi,” she said. Radhika’s statement seems to resonate with many other Bollywood celebrities. Just today Sara Ali Khan took to social media to celebrate by wishing her fans a happy Holi, but by the looks of it, Bollywood will be staying indoors.

In other news, back in September 2020, Radhika got candid on how she chooses her projects. "I have always chosen a project basis of how deeply I feel connected to the character and storyline. I have never chosen a project because of a platform," she told NDTV. Talking about her preferences, Radhika shared: "I don't have any preference, I like both theatre and cinema they have their own charm and own things to appreciate."

ALSO READ: Radhika Apte is all set to say goodbye to her long hair

Share your comment ×