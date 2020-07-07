EXCLUSIVE: Rahul Roy on nepotism: They might get opportunity; how many of them reach heights of their parents?

Rahul Roy in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla opened up on nepotism and said that while he does believe that the term of ‘outsider’ is there in every industry, it is only the craft of the person who can take him or her to heights.

Rahul Roy of Aashiqui fame was every girl’s crush when he made his debut. But following the immense high, Rahul saw a couple of failures at the box office and eventually decided to take a sabbatical from work post marriage. The actor in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla opened up on nepotism and said that while he does believe that the term of ‘outsider’ is there in every industry, it is only the craft of the person who can take him or her to heights.

When asked if he regrets taking the sabbatical, Rahul said, “What would have happened? I would be making shitload of more money or would have been where my colleagues are? Isse jyada kya hota? Mera bank balance badhta and about stardom, everyone knew me globally, it is just that people give much more respect to the so called bigger stars my colleagues which they have earned it, no doubt but what more? Everyone’s journey is different. I am not the one to regret.”

He continued, “Of course, there are days when you remember that what if I had continued irrespective of hits or flops, maybe I would have been in different place, I agree and accept that but there is no need to regret because the 8-9 years I was away from cinema has also given me depth and changed me as a person. And now the kind of films that will come, I am enjoying cinema.”

He also opened on nepotism and added, “I thrive on being the underdog. I think when you focus on your craft it is always good to surprise and bring so called powers down with janta’s verdict. This outsider label is not just in our industry, it is in every industry. So of course, these people of the industry as they say, might get the opportunity but how many of them do we know did not reach the heights of their parents. Eventually your craft, if your liked, no amount of followers can get you respect. Even if I do something wrong, I won’t be spared. It doesn’t really matter anymore.”

But did this ever bother him? “Maybe, probably thought about it fleetingly because I did not give it much thought. For me, I always had producers come to me with films, even if it was not like the Khans but whatever I have got I have tried to give my best to it. I have never went through that bouts or phases because you have to remember that in 11 days, I signed 49 films and had to return 21 people’s money back because I did not have the time to shoot. I had work for 6-7 years already after Aashiqui. Even today, label me whatever you want but I don’t care about that. I don’t seek approval from anyone else. They have their own struggle, let them be. There are plenty of people who want to work with you, yes the struggle is that much more but whoever told you coming in the industry would be easy, it was never going to be. “

Lastly he concluded, “Superstardom is a perk, it is a bonus, your end result is your craft. It is not your stardom which keeps you relevant. Eventually, it is the work you do.”

Watch Rahul Roy's full interview here:

