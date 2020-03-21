EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh on Kanika Kapoor contracting COVID 19: I hope people she met have good immunity

During a LIVE Instagram interaction with Pinkvilla, Rakul Preet Singh revealed how she reacted when she learnt about Kanika Kapoor being diagnosed with Coronavirus. Read on!

On Friday afternoon, all of us were taken aback when the news of Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor testing positive of the novel Coronavirus broke the internet. While fans wished for her speedy recovery, a certain section of Twitter slammed the singer for being ‘irresponsible’ and not going in self-quarantine and instead, risking the lives of other people by attending social gatherings. As we speak, Kanika Kapoor is in the self-isolating ward in a hospital in Lucknow, and in a recent interview, Kanika dismissed all such news of hiding in a bathroom in Lucknow to avoid getting screened. On the contrary, Kanika Kapoor has claimed that she was never asked to go for self-quarantine when she was checked at the airport.

Now today, during a live interaction with Pinkvilla, De De Pyaar De actress Rakul Preet Singh was asked about her reaction when she learnt about Kanika Kapoor being diagnosed with Coronavirus, and Rakul had said that she was watching the 2011 film Contagion when news of Kanika Kapoor broke the internet. During the chat, Rakul said, “It did take me back. I was watching Contagion and I was mid-way through the film when Kanika’s news broke,” adding, “The movie psyches you as it underlines the same thing that is happening right now- similar symptoms, virus that is attacking people and you know, it freaks you. I was in that mind space and then this happened and I simply shut the movie.”

Moving on, Rakul said that Kanika Kapoor is a celebrity and so, her news has come out in the open. But amid the pandemic, what is important is that each one of us should understand how important it is for us to stay at home because things can get out of hand. Rakul, further, said that with the kind of population we have, the numbers are untraceable, and with the different stratus of people, living in bastis, it won’t take long before the virus spreads like wildfire. Just like all of us, Rakul feels that the government can only do so much and that is to inform us and therefore, we should, as advised, stay at home. “Our government can only do this much, can only inform us,” shared Rakul. Before signing out, Rakul said that Kanika’s news did freak her out as she was in touch with a lot of people and Rakul only hopes that “those people have good immunity to shoot the Coronovirus.”

ALSO READ: Kanika Kapoor attended a Holi party in Lucknow post her return from London; WATCH Video

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More