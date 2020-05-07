EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh's mom on her journey battling nepotism: She never cried to us, faced it all alone

In an exclusive and candid chat for Dear Mom, Rakul Preet Singh, and mother Rini Singh, discussed how she was as her child, how difficult was it to make the first move to the industry, love life and marriage plans.

Rakul Preet Singh is one name that is equally popular in Bollywood as in the Southern film industry. The actress, in our brand new series 'Dear Mom', joins in for a candid conversation with her mother Rini Singh wherein they discuss how she was as her child, how difficult was it to make the first move to the industry, love life and marriage plans. In an exclusive chat, her mother Rini opened up on her journey on battling nepotism.

She said, "Lots of hard work and rejections, o many meetings. What she has endured only she knows but we used to feel bad because we knew she is deserving. She is so intelligent, she deserves much better." Rakul then added, "I feel it is not about rejections, every parent will think the same for their children but I feel rejections make you stronger. Your journey is your journey. When there are times when I faced rejections, I had a positive outlook but parents obviously have a different outlook."

Rakul's mom also opened up on her marriage plans and revealed that her mom keeps telling her to find a guy. She also opened up on gossips that circulate in media and revealed that her family does get affected but she tries to keep them calm. Rakul shared, "I only get affected when some news hits at my dignity or directly affects my family."

Check out the full interview here:

