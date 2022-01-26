EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh is the most excited for Gehraiyaan reveals Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Helmed by Shakun Batra, the movie also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead and will be revolving around complex human emotions. And while Gehraiyaan continues to create a massive buzz in the town, Deepika, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, has opened up on Ranveer’s reaction to her collaboration with Shakun Batra. The actress stated that the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor has been quite excited about Gehraiyaan and is eagerly looking forward to it.

Talking about the same, Deepika said, “He (Ranveer) is the most excited for this film to come out because he has been a big champion of Shakun and me working together. He feels like I do what I do best and Shakun is doing what he knows best and therefore when the two of us come together, it gets even better. He is very very excited. He is giving me updates like what is happening on social media and who said what. He's always been supportive and he continues to be with this film as well”.

Interestingly, Ranveer has been rooting for Gehraiyaan. Soon after the makers had released the trailer of the movie, Ranveer had shared Deepika’s still from the Shakun Batra directorial on his Instagram account and wrote, “Moody, sexy and intense!!! Domestic noir? Sign me up! All the favs @shakunbatra @ananyapanday @siddhantchaturvedi @dhairyakarwa Naseer the Legend!! & my baby girl looking like a Fazillion buxxx @deepikapadukone produced by the sexiest of them all @karanjohar”.

