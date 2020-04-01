EXCLUSIVE: Raveena Tandon on making her digital debut: Talks are on and I have been reading scripts

Raveena Tandon reveals a web film is soon on the cards as she opens up on making her digital debut and says she is reading scripts for the same.

has been one of the most incredible actresses in the industry. Films like Mohra and Andaz Apna Apna, her oh-so-chic style and of course! Tip Tip Barsa Pani, Raveena Tandon defines the 90's style in Bollywood. After having acted in an array of films belonging to different genres such as Dulhe Raja, Shool, Aks, Ziddi, Daman, Daava, Maatr and more, Raveena is now all set to dip her foot into the digital space. The actress has been entertaining the audience with her brilliant performances on the celluloid for around 3 decades now and its time for her to make a digital debut.

In an exclusive live interview with Pinkvilla, Raveena Tandon revealed that she's ready to enter the digital space. She has been reading a lot of scripts and talks are going on. She stated that she has liked a script and is waiting for the right time to divulge details about the same. It hasn't been declared officially, hence, she chooses not to comment on it as the moment. Raveena Tandon also revealed she might collaborate with director Ahmed Khan for a rib-tickling comedy after the Coronavirus crisis fades away.

Raveena Tandon is not just a great actress but is also a bonafide writer. The multi-talented actress has also been writing a few scripts. She is also into production. However, Raveena reveals that she will not be acting in the film written by her as it is meant for a much younger actress. She also stated that she wishes to focus on one thing at a time and would not prefer to act in the film that she writes herself.

