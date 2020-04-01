EXCLUSIVE: Raveena Tandon on shooting for Tip Tip: I was dancing barefoot at a construction site, it was tough

Raveena Tandon shares her experience shooting for Tip Tip Barsa Paani and reveals she danced barefoot amidst nails and stones at a construction site.

dancing gracefully in the rain, wrapped in a gorgeous yellow saree, Tip Tip Barsa Paani is what makes every 90s kid exclaim with joy! The iconic number became a chartbuster in 1994 in no time and continues to be a must-play track at every party. Raveena Tandon's trademark yellow saree and her eye-catching moves as she dances in the rain still manage to raise the temperature in the town whenever the song is played. In the new era of Bollywood, many of her tracks such as Sheher Ki Ladki, Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast, Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare have been remade into quirky remixes and now a reprised version of Tip Tip Barsa Paani too is to be out.

In an exclusive live interview with Pinkvilla, Raveena Tandon shared her experience shooting for the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani and revealed that it was a tough one. They shot for four days at a construction site and Raveena was dancing barefoot with nails and stones lying around, she said. She recalls catching a fever as the water in the tank was extremely cold and treating her fever and cough with honey and ginger on the sets. Raveena also bruised her knees while she twirled on her knees and sat down on them during the song as the saree that she wore was quite thin. She also reveals she was chumming during the shooting of the song, hence, it was difficult to manage and she wonders how she was able to look sensuous.

Raveena Tandon also opened up on how she feels seeing her songs being remade. The actress says that she loves the new remakes that come up. "They add new life to the song. I enjoy them, I loved Sheher Ki Ladki, Mast Mast, Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare," Raveena stated. She believes that the remix versions come all newly packaged and fresh. "I've performed to so many of them. And I end up owning them again so its win-win situation for me," she said.

