EXCLUSIVE: Raveena Tandon thinks after Govinda, Saif Ali Khan has the best comic timing; Bhumi is a natural
Raveena Tandon set the screen on fire back in the '90s but the actress still holds her fort to this day with a variety of roles and exciting projects. The actress will be seen this year in the much-awaited film KGF Chapter 2 alongside Yash and Sanjay Dutt. In a recent Instagram Live session with Pinkvilla, Raveena got candid about her films and songs from the '90s and also had some thoughts on the current crop of Bollywood stars. From Shahid Kapoor to Bhumi Pednekar, the actress opened up about what she thinks about their work.
Raveena was quizzed about who her favourite star was from the '90s. To this, the actress replied, "I still love watching Sanjay Dutt, Govinda. Salman Khan has grown amazingly well..he is doing some amazing films." Raveena also had a special mention for her Imtihan co-star Saif Ali Khan as she lauded his comic timing. "I think after Chichi (Govinda), Saif Ali Khan has the next best comic timing. I wish he would do more comedy films."
ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE: Raveena Tandon on making her digital debut: Talks are on and I have been reading scripts
Check out Raveena Tandon's post below:
Speaking about some recent performances that she loved, Raveena revealed that she loved Kabir Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the film. " I loved Kabir Singh and Shahid in the movie. I loved Tanhaji and Ajay Devgn in the film. I watched Saand Ki Aankh and I think Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar were fantastic. I love the way Bhumi performs..so natural and so herself." Raveena also dished out details about her future projects, her digital debut and much more.
ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE: Raveena Tandon opens up on working with Yash in KGF Chapter 2 and reunion with Sanjay Dutt
Add new comment