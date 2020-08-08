EXCLUSIVE: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer DISMISSES news of actor not cooperating with ED official: Nothing to hide

Yesterday, Rhea Chakraborty was questioned for almost nine hours by the Enforcement Directorate officials after she was summoned in the money laundering and misusing of Sushant Singh Rajput’s money case.

Yesterday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning over money laundering and misusing of late actor’s money, and while she entered the ED office in the morning, Rhea exited the office after almost nine hours of questioning. While Rhea was accompanied by her brother, Showik Chakraborty, later, the brother was asked to get some documents from home, and so, he left and returned with the required documents.

That said, it was also being reported that Rhea Chakraborty wasn’t cooperating with the ED officials while her interrogation, however, Rhea’s counsel, Satish Maneshinde has said that his client has cooperated with the department. Pinkvilla was exclusively told that Rhea Chakraborty fully cooperated with the officials, and if called again, she would appear at the appointed time. Satish Maneshinde said, “She has been examined and her statement along with her Father and Brother have been recorded. They had all documents in their possession including IT Returns. She’s always cooperated with investigations with police and ED. She’s nothing to hide. In the event she’s called again, she will appear at the appointed time.”

Also, during her nine-hours long interrogation, reports suggest that Rhea Chakraborty was asked about the funding for her two properties that has she has bought recently, some transactions from Sushant Singh Rajput's bank account that was done into her account and sudden cash flow into Rhea's account. Reports suggest that Rhea has maintained that she has not used Sushant Singh Rajput’s money but her own to buy the house. Yesterday, Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram to participate in the #Warriors4SSR campaign and his sister shared a photo of a billboard in California that demanded justice for the late actor. Alongside an image of the billboard, Shweta wrote, “Bhai’s Billboard in California...It’s up on 880 north, right after the great mall parkway exit. It’s a world wide movement. #warriors4ssr #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #worldforsushant…”

