EXCLUSIVE: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer reveals why transfer petition in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is filed

As per latest update, Rhea Chakraborty filed a petition in Supreme Court with help of her lawyer Satish Maneshinde to transfer Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to Mumbai from Bihar.
45301 reads Mumbai Updated: July 29, 2020 09:02 pm
After Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar, the state police moved to Mumbai to probe the case. Amid this, reports came in that Rhea has moved the Supreme Court with the plea to transfer the investigation of the case filed in Patna to Mumbai. Her counsel Satish Maneshinde said to Pinkvilla,  "We have moved the supreme court with the plea to transfer the investigation to Mumbai as the call of action arose in Mumbai and investigations are pending in Mumbai under section 174 of the CRPC."

Following the FIR, the Patna police sent a team to Mumbai to investigate the matter. They tried to meet Rhea Chakraborty at her house. However, they were not able to as the star was not at home. The FIR that has been filed by Sushant’s father has levelled 9 to 10 charges against Rhea including abetment to suicide, siphoning of funds and more. Apart from Rhea, the FIR has been filed against 5 other people including her brother Showik and parents. .

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Sushant’s family lawyer also spoke to the media and said that the late actor’s father was asked by Mumbai Police to submit big production house names. He alleged that Mumbai police did not follow Rhea’s lead, instead started probing angles that may not have much connection to the actor’s demise. Meanwhile, in a statement by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, he said that the case is not needed to be transferred to CBI. He claimed that the Mumbai Police is investigating the matter. 

So far, 38 people have been probed in Sushant’s case including Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mukesh Chhabra, Apoorva Mehta, Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjana Sanghi and others. Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020, and his sudden demise left everyone in a state of shock.

