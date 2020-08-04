  • facebook
EXCLUSIVE: Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde opens up on CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Pinkvilla got in touch with Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde who opened up on the late actor's family demands of a CBI probe. Read on to know more.
11325 reads Mumbai Updated: August 4, 2020 03:20 pm
  • 1
With Sushant Singh Rajput's case getting complicated with each passing day, Pinkvilla got in touch with Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde who opened up on the late actor's family demands of a CBI probe. On Tuesday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, "The (Bihar) DGP spoke to Sushant Singh Rajput's father this morning and he gave consent for CBI inquiry. So now, we are recommending CBI probe in the matter."

However, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer was quick to react and said, "There can't be transfer of a case which had no legal basis for Bihar to get involved. At most, it would be a 'Zero FIR' transferable to Mumbai Police. Transfer of a case,on which they had no jurisdiction, to CBI has no legal sanctity."

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Satish Maneshinde elaborated further and said that an 'illegal method has been adopted in the case. "Having realised that Bihar has no jurisdiction, this illegal method has been adopted. Otherwise, you are interfering in the federal structure of our nation in a back door manner."

He further added, "It touches the very root of the federal structure on the basis of which India became a Republic by Union of States."

On Monday, Sushant's father KK Singh had released a video statement and revealed that he had alerted the Bandra Police in February about his son's life being in danger. In the video, you can see and hear KK Singh saying, "On Feb 25, I informed Bandra Police that he's in danger. He died on June 14 & I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed FIR in Patna." However, the Mumbai Police quashed these claims and said that there was no written complaint in the matter.

ALSO READ: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar seeks CBI probe after Sushant Singh Rajput’s father gives consent; Rhea’s lawyer reacts

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 4 minutes ago

She asked for cbi right? Why she is opposing now?????

